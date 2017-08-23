Autumn of the Patriarch

Actor Naseeruddin Shah in scene from the play The Father. Actor Naseeruddin Shah in scene from the play The Father.

About a year ago, Naseeruddin Shah received a call from Paresh Rawal, who was overwhelmed by the theatrical production of French playwright Florian Zeller’s The Father that he watched during a trip to America. Rawal had even managed to obtain a copy of the play. However, before handing it over to Shah, the actor-turned parliamentarian wished to extract the promise that the former would direct this play. Shah, who recounts this with a chuckle, says, “When I read it, I was totally floored. On the surface, it is a family drama. But it is the study of a man who used to be perfectly normal, healthy, reasonable and authoritative. His daughter hero-worshipped him. He has reached a stage when he is dependent on others. The play examines his deterioration”.

Once Shah decided to create a theatrical production of The Father by his group Motley, the first thing he did was to call up Khushroo Suntook, chairman of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, and book its Experimental Theatre for the month of September. Next, he booked Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre from October 21 to November 17. While performing at Experimental Theatre, The Father team would take a break once a week; at Prithvi it would have an uninterrupted run. Such a long outing of an experimental play is unusual in India, where after the play’s opening, there is often a long interval between the shows. Worse, many productions close after about 20 shows. So, for Shah, The Father’s two-month run is a dream come true. “Ever since my dream of becoming a professional actor crystallized, and even before that happened, I had read that plays in the West sometimes ran for years. It seemed too good to be true that the actors in these plays trod the boards every single night,” he says.

There have been many plays and movies about people suffering from Alzheimer’s. What’s most interesting for Shah is that the play is a “tragic farce”. According to Shah, who plays the character of Andre, an Alzheimer’s patient living with his daughter and son-in-law, the drama, rather than creating sympathy in the audience for the central character, acquaints them with what’s going on in his mind. When Shah read the play, he had a vision for it: there will be no sets or entries and exits. Just a ground plan of two rooms and a door demarcated on the floor. The props are imaginary too. The director-actor hoped to create a kind of disjointed reality. He has also done away with the traditional proscenium setting. “The audience will be seated on all four sides,” says the 68-year-old thespian when we meet during the lunch break at the rehearsals’ space in Yashwantrao Centre in Mumbai.

Is the form of the play Motley’s big experiment? Or, is it the decision to stage it every evening? “Both,” says Shah and adds, “I’m certain about the experiments with the production. In acting classes, we do a lot of

exercises of imagination. When the action of handling an imaginary object is performed correctly, you will never find a disagreement among the observers as to what this actor was doing,” he says, and to demonstrate it he takes a gulp from an imaginary cup of tea. “If you can stimulate the audience’s imagination, there is no magic like that on stage,”

he adds.

The play itself has a disconnected narrative. The scenes jump back and forth. Yet, Shah believes that it won’t be difficult for the audience to follow what’s happening. “They will be left with the feeling that they don’t know what happened. That’s what any family that has an Alzheimer patient feels,” says Shah. He adds, “It is the form that fascinated me. It was not the temptation to essay the role of an Alzheimer’s patient. Otherwise, I could have done King Lear, which is a study of Alzheimer’s in a way.”

Is The Father a commercially viable option to have a long run? “The nature of this play is such that I want the actors to be completely focussed. It requires a lot of concentration as their actions have to match the corresponding sound. For example, there will be no bottle or glass but the sound of wine being poured,” he says, adding that the play’s lighting is “very critical”. He is confident that the cast will benefit immensely from the experience of doing a show every evening. “This is an experience I wish to create even though I might lose a lot of money,” he says. The play, co-directed by Ratna Pathak Shah, features her in the cast along with Heeba Shah, Saahil Vaid, Bhavna Pani, Aahana Kumra, Neeraj Kabi, Faisal Rashid and Trishla Patel.

Though the play is disturbing, Shah is confident that it would make for “a very dramatic evening of theatre”. On a

lighter vein, the thespian hopes to survive the next two months of demanding theatre as his role is not double cast, unlike other characters. After The Father’s November run, he wants to take up something lighter. Most likely, he will work on Ismat Apa Ke Naam 3. “I have already zeroed in on three of Ismat Chughtai’s stories for the new show. This show would be about joyous storytelling.”

