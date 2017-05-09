Artists showcase ‘nothing is impossible’ in an exhibition

Vibrant colours with unique concepts are main attraction of the show I’m possible. ( Sourece: Thinkstock Image) Vibrant colours with unique concepts are main attraction of the show I’m possible. ( Sourece: Thinkstock Image)

A pessimist may construe a half-filled gas as half-empty and this attitude may create a craving for more. If one can decipher the word impossible as I am possible, nothing will be impossible to achieve.

An ongoing exhibition here brings across works of some of the most celebrated artists of the country and elaborates that no impediments or physical disabilities can deter one if he is bolstered by the will to achieve the impossible.

The exhibition, titled “(im)possibilities”, is on at Creativity Art Gallery, Hauz Khas Village, till May 13.

It showcases paintings and sculptures by artists like Anand Panchal, Asit Kumar Patnaik, Dharmendra Prasad, Iruvan Karunakaran, Jai Zharotia, KR Santhana Krishnan, Laxman Aelay, Nagesh Goud.

Luminaries and icons are the end products of sustained perseverance and commitment smeared with confidence with their heads firmly fixed on their shoulders, according to the organisers.

“The heart bleats till infinity, but it is the fragility of the mind which retards it to achieve the impossible,” a statement said on Tuesday.

“The artists showcasing in this exhibition have proved that impossible is nothing and we are happy and privileged to celebrate their (im) possibilities. The show is being curated by Wahida Ahmed,” the statement added.

The exhibition will also travel to other Indian cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad and venture as far as Dubai and Singapore. This is definitely going to be a visual treat for art lovers and art enthusiasts.

The artists include Niladri Paul, Niren Sengupta, Ramesh Gorjala, Sachin Jaltare, Subhakar Laskar, Tejinder Kanda, Thota Vaikuntham, Vinod Sharma and Vishal Joshi.

According to artist Niren Sengupta, vibrant colours with unique concepts in various style are main attraction of the show.

