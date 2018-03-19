‘Artistes should use their performing medium to create everlasting image’: Pandit Nayan Ghosh

Pandit Nayan Ghosh at the Bharati Vidyapeeth School of Performing Arts. Express Pandit Nayan Ghosh at the Bharati Vidyapeeth School of Performing Arts. Express

“There is no alternative to hard work. If one dreams of making their own space in the world of music and art,” said tabla and sitar maestro Pandit Nayan Ghosh at a workshop organised at the Bharati Vidyapeeth School of Performing Arts. Ghosh said, “There is no shortcut to make an everlasting impression in the history of art. These days, many get publicity despite not having done much for the art. To learn, meditate, perform and teach the next generation are the necessary steps that every performing artist must cross.”

“Every performer should aim at creating an immortal image so that connoisseurs of art remember them for years to come,” said the maestro during the two-day workshop on performing sitar. Ghosh, however, cautioned students from restricting themselves to certain music ‘gharanas’. “Learn good things from ‘gharanas’ but don’t restrict yourself,” he said. About the workshop, Sharangdhar Sathe, director of the School of Performing Arts, said, “During the two-day workshop, students learnt about the history of tabla — when it was invented, how it spread across the region and what was the role of Ustad Siddhar Khan in making tabla what it is today.”

