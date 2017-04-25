A Daub Hand

It is well-known by now that Varma, besides being one of the most recognisable names from Indian art history, is also one of the most forged. (Representational Image) It is well-known by now that Varma, besides being one of the most recognisable names from Indian art history, is also one of the most forged. (Representational Image)

To the casual eye, the two images hung side by side — both depicting the same mythological scene of Arjuna and Subhadra — look like they might have been produced by Raja Ravi Varma. The one on the left is a large oil painting, which seems to have acquired the patina of age and authenticity, and the one on the left is a print. One of them, we are informed, is a fake, but it is only on a closer look that significant differences begin to emerge. The figures in the print have a grace and lightness that could only have come from the hand of a master artist, whereas those in the oil painting are marked by stiffness that becomes more apparent the more one looks at them. This rigidity is visible in Arjuna’s pose as he bends forward, in his inelegant, trunk-like legs and in the straight, stiff pleats of Subhadra’s sari. This infelicitous execution, one becomes convinced, could never have come from Varma.

It is well-known by now that Varma, besides being one of the most recognisable names from Indian art history, is also one of the most forged. This is because his have been among the most popular artwork in the country for over a 100 years, says Ashvin Rajagopalan, Director of Mumbai’s Piramal Museum of Art, and that over time, people have lost track of which works he actually created and which ones he didn’t. “There are people who have bought reproductions in the ’20s and ’30s and those have been resold as originals because they have aged naturally over 70-80 years,” he says.

In an effort to educate art lovers, the museum has organised the exhibition, “Likeness without Reference — The Cultures of Forgery”. Curated by Vaishnavi Ramanathan, the show examines the ways in which forgeries and fakes are made, and how they appear in the art market. Rajagopalan explains, “There are two types of ‘fakes’. The first one is deliberately made to cheat someone, while the other comprises works that are done in imitation of existing artworks or in their style by practitioners of the art form.”

A particularly engaging section of exhibition goes into specific details about how collectors, whether they are buying from auction houses, galleries or independent art dealers, can take steps to ensure they’re getting the real deal. It details how, for instance, the reverse or “verso” of an art work is just as important as the front in authenticating, since the artist may have scribbled a signature or other telling details there. The verso may also carry gallery or dealer labels which can help establish provenance and authenticity.

“Likeness Without Reference” works best as an introduction to the landscape of fakes in the Indian art world, throwing light on why the works of certain artists are more susceptible to fraudulent practices than others. Artists such as SH Raza, MF Husain and FN Souza command a high price in the market and so, the risk of faking their works naturally comes with a greater financial payoff. A Husain fake, for instance, is a part of the exhibition and is displayed alongside the original. In this case, the forger had made his work based on an image of the original, and had left out crucial details, such as half of a female figure’s foot. This, among other things, was what helped experts identify the forgery. Even traditional arts such as Pichvai and Tanjore paintings are not free from fakes, given how high the demand for them is.

The case of artists such as Jamini Roy and Varma becomes complicated because both had a practice of replicating their own works, thus muddying the waters for those who seek to authenticate their works now. Given that the art market in India is highly unregulated and the problem of fakes — both in modern and traditional arts — is rampant, authenticating art becomes an important, if thorny, task, and the job of educating art lovers and collectors assumes great urgency.

The exhibition is on at Piramal Museum of Art, Lower Parel, Mumbai, till April 29

