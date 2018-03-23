Between Places

George Martin’s installation at the exhibition George Martin’s installation at the exhibition

The backyard of Bikaner House is alive with installations, each unique in its own light. Artist Paresh Maity has created a house with 8,000 brass bells, which he calls Mystic Abode. He wants to explore the ability of the space to initiate a transition in the mind. Architect Akshat Bhatt and artist Harsh Nambiar’s Plastic Soul features a room with a reflective metal exterior. As soon as you open the door, you’re welcomed by a toilet seat and a screen on which you can see yourself. The installation draws on the power of physical space and familiar objects that urge viewers to confront the dichotomy of projection and introspection.

The works are part of an ongoing exhibition “Transitional Spaces”, curated by Gayatri Singh, director of Art Pilgrim gallery. “Transition is an in-between state. In architecture, it’s the connecting space between two spaces, which allows us to explore and understand change. Often these spaces are more beautiful and captivating than the main spaces, just as the light between night and day (dawn or dusk) is more enchanting,” says Singh. The exhibition also explores a similar space spiritually — between the inner and outer worlds, as one can see in an installation by architect Swanzal Kak Kapoor and artist Umika Mediratta. Inspired by the Buddhist concept of innate potential and love, the work titled Dvaara: Vihaara has four doors that represent the four Brahmavihaaras: love, passion, joy and equanimity. The art on the door is inspired by thangka paintings, in which Mediratta has received training.

The installations use the transitional spaces of Bikaner House. In one balcony, laser light falls on white rice spread across the floor. Designed by artist George Martin, the installation of a dog is placed in the centre, and reflecting on its shadow are the words “Blame Blame”. “It signifies the transition of the mind. When you move around the space, it seems the light is blinking, but in reality it is not,” says Singh.

Over 25 artists, architects, interior designers and product designers have collaborated for the exhibition. “We wanted to introduce a spirit of collaboration through the show — whether it is between two or more participants or exploring the duality that exists within a participant,” says Singh. The viewers, meanwhile, return with several questions regarding their association with the space around them.

The exhibition is on at Bikaner House till March 25

