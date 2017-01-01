Get Out of the Metropolis

How future cities must be defined and built, architect pans out guidlines. How future cities must be defined and built, architect pans out guidlines.

The Future City is the very antithesis of the metropolis as we know it today. An antidote to the all-consuming urban sprawl, I imagine The Future City as a confederation of towns that are self-contained and largely self-reliant. Tracts of land used for natural farming and orchards that punctuate the towns: seasonal and daily food for the towns is grown here. Natural water sources are used for drinking and cultivation. Within each town, precious rain and ground water is conserved in public tanks that also serve as their social and cultural centres.

These towns do not polarise the communities living there; different income groups live in proximity to each other, not in ghettos. This creates interdependence between the rich and the poor and generates a healthy local economy. The mix of income groups also reduces the peaking of land values within and between the towns. Production of food and goods for daily use is largely local, providing employment within the towns. Education, health care and entertainment are available in each town. Thus, the movement of people and goods remains within the towns, reducing or even eliminating the need for motorised transportation in daily life. The townscape remains “low rise”, but with a relatively high population density. Each town offers an equal advantage for the inhabitants; land price and real estate speculation does not escalate unnaturally.

Now, imagine New Delhi as a collection of towns.

Kirti Nagar, Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, RK Puram, and so on — their names already suggest independent towns! Each of them could have been conceived as self-contained towns and, therefore, maintain the same level of development. They need not be dependent on imports from across the country or across the world; they need not produce humongous amounts of waste; not pollute the ground, the water or the air. Families can live here simply, healthily and happily.

This is not a new idea; it has been spoken of by Mahatma Gandhi, JC Kumarappa and EF Schumacher.

Most will dismiss this version of a Future City as an impossible dream. But, such a situation already exists on this planet today and the example that I point to is Cuba. Cuba was forced to move from an oil economy to a self-sufficient one, where cities became “walkable” and self-contained even in terms of growing food naturally. They became a healthier nation with high levels of life expectancy and low infant mortality rates, literacy and education levels improved across the country — Cuba achieved well-being indices that were comparable to some of the Scandavian countries. So, if Cuba could do all this, why can’t we? For that matter, every city in this world has the potential to go the Cuba way.