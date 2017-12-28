Weaving a Narrative

Anushka Sharma’s red Banarasi sari is in the news again. Anushka Sharma’s red Banarasi sari is in the news again.

While the news of Anushka Sharma tying the knot with Virat Kohli made front-page news, their wedding attire made for the most viewed photos on the internet. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designed the outfits for the bride and the groom, recently caused a stir through an Instagram post about the red Banarasi sari worn by Anushka at her Delhi reception.

Part of the post read: “Anushka decided to wear red on her reception. And much to my absolute delight, it would be a red Banarasi sari. From the bylanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras. I was particularly excited about this look because I have seen an entire generation of Bengali women getting married in red Banarasi saris… Bollywood can play a major role in spreading awareness about Indian textiles and handlooms. And I must say the occasion couldn’t be better. I know copies of this sari will flood the country in the months to come, which also means that a million weaver’s children will be back at school.”

The post caused quite a stir, and a social media user even accused the ace designer of not giving credit to the artisans. Hence, the debate about designers vs weavers /artisans has again been stoked. While Mukherjee has not commented on it, others from the design fraternity share their take.

Sanjay Garg, the man behind Raw Mango and someone who has always been very vocal about the plight of weavers, says we should not rely on Bollywood at all. “I don’t understand this dependence on film stars; they are all fad based. If they (the stars) start using fur, everyone would want to wear fur. We need a sustainable system in place, and not something which is a fad,” he says, adding, “I don’t think we revive textiles, textiles have revived us.”

Rahul Mishra, known for his craft-intrinsic designs, doesn’t understand what the fuss is all about. “Sabyasachi has never claimed that he has created those motifs. Secondly, those motifs have been around us for ages. We have seen them in nature and our architecture, and there is ample cross-pollination as well. We need to understand that Sabyasachi’s intentions were well-placed. If this particular sari leads to a greater demand for Banarasi saris, it will in turn create more work for the weavers,” says Mishra.

