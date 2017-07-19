An Epic Retold

An Artefact on display at the exhibition An Artefact on display at the exhibition

When did the Mahabharata war take place? Where is the kingdom of Panchala, as mentioned in the epic, located? Which cities of that era still exist by the same name? These, and many other such questions, will be discussed and debated in the Capital over the next three days, in the exhibition “A Journey to Dwapar Era”, that will be inaugurated today evening at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). Through inscriptions, artwork, books and maps, the showcase aims to revisit the tangible and intangible heritage associated with the epic.

The first section focuses on the significant cities as mentioned in the Mahabharata — Panchala, Kashi, Kaushambi, Kuru and Sursena. On display are a host of inscriptions and maps — some of them sourced from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) — which suggest that a majority of cities mentioned in the mythological text exist in present-day Uttar Pradesh. While Sursena is said to be made up of the entire expanse between Mathura and Dwarka, Panchala is believed to be modern-day Kampilya and Ahichchhatra. Also on display is a work by noted artist Raja Ravi Varma, showcasing Krishna as a master strategist, sourced from the National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi.

The exhibition is part of a larger programme that will also include numerous talks and seminars. It will have in attendance HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma and academicians from India and abroad. BB Lal, former Director-General of the ASI, will deliver the keynote address.

“There are many misperceptions and misinterpretations about the book, including its characters, places, history and culture. Therefore, the aim of the event is to have a critical appraisal of the various aspects of the Mahabharata,” says Neera Misra, chairperson of Delhi-based Draupadi Dream Trust, which is organising the event in collaboration with the IGNCA. Misra adds, “The ASI (under Lal) first excavated Hastinapur (near Meerut) in 1951 and discovered certain painted grey ware pottery there. This material has also been found in most other places of that era, indicating their common period.”

The exhibition will be on display at IGNCA, Janpath, till July 21

