Amrita Lahiri on Kuchipudi male dancers, their ‘exaggerated femininity’ on stage and ‘Samudra’

The 36-year-old dancer believes that probably there were no female Kuchipudi dancers initially because the patriarchal mindset had conditioned us to believe that women weren’t supposed to be a part of ‘natyashastra’. (Source: Amrita Lahiri/Facebook) The 36-year-old dancer believes that probably there were no female Kuchipudi dancers initially because the patriarchal mindset had conditioned us to believe that women weren’t supposed to be a part of ‘natyashastra’. (Source: Amrita Lahiri/Facebook)

“Male performers did not see being Kuchipudi dancers as any sort of damage to their masculinity,” says Amrita Lahiri. A performer of Kuchipudi, one of the ancient Indian classical dance forms India, Lahiri is one among the men and women actively involved in keeping the dance form alive. But Kuchipudi belonged to the men, when it began in 16th century.

The 36-year-old dancer believes that probably there were no female Kuchipudi dancers initially because the patriarchal mindset had conditioned us to believe that women weren’t supposed to be a part of ‘natyashastra’. “Also, because the troupes travelled from one village to another, and they probably believed that it would be safer for women to not be involved,” she said speaking to indianexpress.com,in the Capital to perform at the Serendipity Arts Festival.

(Source: Serendipity Arts Festival/ (Source: Serendipity Arts Festival/ Facebook

Interestingly, another prominent dance form then, known as Sadirattam, which then evolved into the more ‘elite’ Bharatanatyam as it is known as now, was performed by devadasis, whose overt participation and involvement in the dance forms ‘earned’ them the reputation of prostitutes and women of lowly stature. “Which also might be a reason why men were extremely particular that the women of their households were not part of the ‘natya’ realm,” said Lahiri.

But in their sculpted efforts to perform the effeminate roles and leave an impression, male performers often tended to “exaggerate”. And when Lahiri said she felt uncomfortable being “exaggeratedly feminine”, she probably resonated the thoughts of many female performers as well as the audience. “I don’t need to stand with that obvious coy expression or hip-out way to make a connect with the audience as a woman.” “That’s not my idea of a woman,” she said.

The dancer, also a mother, explored the concept of ‘samudra’ or the ocean as a mother – “a theme I am not sure a man would have wanted to explore” at the festival. Inspired from Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘Somudrer Proti’, the performance is about the ocean dancing in all her majesty, as she plays with her child, the Earth, whom she had procreated with the sky— “her husband, her companion”. But being new to motherhood, she is overwhelmed with emotions, that she finally has “a child of her own,” Lahiri explained. Her performance, with Carnatic composer Sudha Raghuraman at the vocals, highlights the travails of motherhood and the inundating emotions that revolves around it.

Serendipity Arts Festival, having created a reputation for experimenting with and challenging norms, plays an fundamental role in the artiste’s performance. According to Smriti Rajgharia, director of Serendipity Arts Trust, the performances have been curated in the form of a “jugalbandi” between live music and dance. “It is a new concept where live music and dance are created to respond to each other,” she said.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd