Ambedkar Jayanti 2018: Best Quotes, Images of Dr BR Ambedkar on his Birth Anniversary

Ambedkar Jayanti 2018: On the occasion of BR Ambedkar's birthday, we bring you a curation of some of Babasaheb's (as he was popularly called) powerful and thought-provoking quotes. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 14, 2018 11:21:27 am
Ambedkar Jayanti 2018, Ambedkar Jayanti Images, Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, Ambedkar Images, Ambedkar quotes, Ambedkar famous sayings, Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Babasaheb Ambedkar, indian express, indian express news Ambedkar Jayanti 2018: 12 inspiring and thought-provoking quotes by B.R Ambedkar. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)
Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, endearingly known as Babasaheb (Father-Lord), is one of the most iconic historical figures in India. Not only was he instrumental in drafting the Constitution of the country, but was also a vociferous advocate of women’s rights and equality. Besides being the first law minister of independent India, BR Ambedkar was also a jurist, economist and social reformer, who inspired many with his progressive ideologies. On the occasion of his birthday, which is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti, we bring you some of his powerful and thought-provoking quotes.

* Though I was born a Hindu, I solemnly assure you that I will not die as a Hindu.

* Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.

* Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.

* Democracy is not merely a form of Government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards our fellow men.

* Lost rights are never regained by appeals to the conscience of the usurpers, but by relentless struggle. Goats are used for sacrificial offerings and not lions.

* The constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age.

* So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

* Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is no fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class.

This Ambedkar Jayanti, take a moment out find out more about this inspiring figure from Indian history.

