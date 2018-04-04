All said & dung: Gobar looks different in the photographs and casts of German artist Anke Mellin 

German artist Anke Mellin German artist Anke Mellin

It was in 2009 that German artist Anke Mellin visited India for the first time. Here for an art residency titled Sandharb, a project initiated by artist Chintan Upadhyay in Rajasthan’s Partapur village, she got interested in animal excrement and decided to develop works around it.“Among other things, I was also running around animals with a plate and collecting their excreta. Since it was a rural area, the animals used to run freely, unlike here, in the cities,” says the 77-year-old Mellin.

Though she did not create any work right then, it was after going back to Germany that she started clicking photographs of cow dung found on roads and in farms. The initiative has resulted in an exhibition, “Symbioses — The Delhi Chapter”, at the recently opened Onkaf Gallery in Delhi’s Safdarjung Development Area. The exhibition is supported by the City of Hamburg, Department of Culture and Media, Germany.

The exhibition includes photographs of cow dung, which have been removed from their natural settings and been made more visible as form and structure. The artist has collected excrement from animals, dried these and cast them in aluminium. This is her way of looking at rapidly-changing lifestyles and the loss of awareness. It is also her way of exploring that everything in life is connected and interdependent through a different prism. “In the photographs, I’ve removed the background, which was grass and dirt, and brought out the aesthetic. I wanted to show how interesting this is,” she says.

Mellin found the conversion of excreta into aluminum casts really fascinating, as it is a product of technological development. “The span between the natural and the high-tech could not be greater. The bends make the pieces look beautiful. Nobody has any hesitation looking at this for it is a work of art, but if the dung is found on road, they won’t look at it,” she says.How did she get interested in the idea? “I have always been interested in nature since childhood, which later changed into a concern for climate crisis and endangered species. This is what I use my art for,” she says. But, for this exhibition, she wanted to throw light on how cow dung does not play a role in urban lives any more and people do not know much about it.

She, too, was not aware about how Indians view animal dung, especially the politics around cow dung. “People who came for the opening said that it was an important work as no one valued this material artistically,” she says.

