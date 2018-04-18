Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Pics, Messages, Wallpaper

Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Wish your loved ones with these images, messages, cards and WhatsApp status. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Wish your loved ones with these images, messages, cards and WhatsApp status. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be an auspicious day and is widely celebrated in India. Since it falls on the third lunar day of Shukla paksha of Vaishakha month, this year it will be observed on April 18. Also, known as Akha Teej, this day is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu. One might also find it interesting that on this day, Ved Vyas commenced writing the Mahabharata.

Hindus believe that the day of Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious one for buying gold and jewellery. One anticipates good fortune and success in financial areas while shopping or investing in gold during this time.

We bring you wishes, SMS, greeting cards, WhatsApp status, pictures that you can share with your friends and relatives.

* Buying gold is a popular activity on Akshaya Tritiya as it is the ultimate symbol of wealth and prosperity Gold and gold jewellery bought and worn on this day signify never diminishing good fortune.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya

* Sanskrit Word Akshaya means one that never diminishes.

May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya

* Akshaya Tritiya is very sacred and auspicious day. There is a belief that valuables bought on this special day will bring prosperity, luck and success. So purchase gold of your wish. Greetings on Akshaya Tritiya.

* Aapko akshaya tritiya ki her saari Shubh Kamnaye… Maa Lakshmi aap pe apni krupa humesha banaye rahkhee Apko Akshaya Tritiya ki Shubh Kamnaye…

Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

* On this auspicious occasion of Akha Teej I wish God bless you with Health and Wealth. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

* Gold is everywhere. All are looking to Buy Gold. Everyone waiting for the Auspicious day to come. Before you leave for purchasing Gold. Here I wish you Advance Happy Akshaya Tritiya Wishes.

