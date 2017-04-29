Akshaya Tritiya 2017: Significance, History, Traditions and Celebrations

People celebrate this day by buying gold. (Source: Indian Express) People celebrate this day by buying gold. (Source: Indian Express)

Considered one of the most auspicious days for Hindus and Jains all over the world, Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha. This year, Akshaya Tritiya begins on April 28 at 10.29am and will end on April 29 at 6.55am. Known by different names like Akti in Chhattisgarh and Akha Teej in Gujarat and Rajasthan, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with great gusto all across the country.

The excitement surrounding this day has its roots in mythology as a number of auspicious events are believed to have had occurred on this day. It is said that on this day the holy river Ganga descended on earth from heaven. Another legend suggests that on Akshaya Tritiya, Treta Yuga, the second of the four yugas, started and Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born. Ved Vyas, considered the author of the Mahabharata, is believed to have had initiated the recital of the epic before Lord Ganesha, on this day. Some stories also claim that on Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Krishna’s childhood friend Sudama visited him in Dwarka to present him Poha. Owing to this, Vaishnavas fast throughout this day and later break it with rice. It is also believed Pandava princes unearthed weapons which helped them to defeat Kauravas on Akshaya Tritiya.

ALSO READ| Looking to buy gold this Akshaya Tritiya? Here’s what you should keep in mind

The word ‘Akshaya’ translates to ‘never diminishing’ in Sanskrit, and Kubera, the god of wealth and treasurer of all deities had prayed to goddess Lakshmi, and was granted the gift of perpetual gift and wealth on this day. It is perhaps due to this that Akshaya Tritiya is considered the best time to buy gold and property. People often buy something or the other to commemorate this day, with the belief that it would bring them good luck, and will last forever.

Akshaya Tritiya is also considered as a favourable day for couples to tie the knot. According to a south Indian legend, Goddess Madhura married God Sundaresa (an incarnation of Lord Shiva) on Akshaya Tritiya. This, is believed to assure the happiness and prosperity of those couples who get married on this day.

On Akshaya Tritiya, there is a visible excitement among people. Vendors and customers participate alike, as people queue outside gold stores to buy their share, and several jewellery brands provide huge discounts on making charges. Several households also conduct pujas on this day, thanking the gods, and donating alms to the poor. Some devotees, as a gesture of gratitude to the gods, also take dip in ghats on this day.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd