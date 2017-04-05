Members of this new hottest ‘all-boys’ Chinese band are actually all girls!

The band has taken Chinese social media platform by storm. (Source: Acrush/ Weibo) The band has taken Chinese social media platform by storm. (Source: Acrush/ Weibo)

Believe it or not China’s latest pop sensation, an ‘all-boy’ band has no male members. Yes, the hit band Acrush that was formed only last year is – in reality – a girl group. The band has a large fan following on Chinese social-networking site Weibo with over 9,00,000 followers. It’s a big deal as the band has not even released a single music video yet.

But the hot ‘all-boy’ band is more than what meets the eye. “A group advocating freedom, not bounded by frames” is Acrush’s distinctive concept, group’s agent Zhou Xiaobai told Quartz in an interview. In fact, Zhou highlighted that they avoid using the word “boy” or “girl” or any gender specific pronouns. Instead, while introducing the band, who are set to launch their first album this month, they have “carefully chosen a gender-free phrase, meishaonian, or ‘handsome youths'”.

Interestingly, the ‘A’ in the band’s name stands for Adonis, the Greek god of male beauty. However, the band is there break stereotypes and to promote androgynous in Chinese music industry. Usually, the image associated with any girl band in China is influenced by that of J-pop. whose popular imagery include knee socks, ponytails and other ‘girly’ stereotypes. Acrush is certainly a silent game-changer.

Recently, beyond the virtual world, the band was introduced to the world at a “Husband Exhibition” in southern Zhejiang province, from where the group originates. In China, the term “husband” is typically used by female fans to refer to famous male celebrities they have a crush on, pop stars like Justin Beiber!

The members of the band had been strictly asked not to reveal their sexual orientation with fans, which largely consists of female fanbase. Lu Keran, An Junxi, Peng Xichen, Min Junqian and Lin Fan were announced as the five members of Acrush, after their agent started a hunt to launch a unisex band. It all started after pop idol Li Yuchun, regarded as ‘the mother of the unisex look in China’ won the talent show “Super Girl” in 2005. Going by her popularity many agents in music industry wanted to launch many more such girls, however, many were shy.

The five women who are in their early 20s, with the youngest member being just 18, have been dressing like males in their daily lives long before they took to the stage.

Interestingly, all members are expected to be proficient at football to show that they are “sunny, healthy, and full of positive energy. This is because the band’s formal name is FFC- Acrush, they are all part of the brand called Fantasy Football Confederation — an organisation which trains artists and “develops idols.”

