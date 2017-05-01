A Form Divine

A work on display at the exhibition (Express/Praveen Khanna) A work on display at the exhibition (Express/Praveen Khanna)

Even though Buddhism discourages idol worship, Buddhist art and literature is replete with god-like beings, many of whom are known as bodhisattvas. Avalokitesvara or “the Lord who contemplates”, is the most popular bodhisattva, considered to embody all the qualities of Buddha — compassion, knowledge and skilfullness. His cult has played an important role in the growth of Buddhist art and in some cultures, he is depicted as female.

The images of Avalokitesvara in India though are not feminine, although in some instances the body has a sensual form like the one in the famous painting of Padmapani in Cave No.1 of Ajanta. On the other hand, in China, Avalokitesvara assumed a somewhat different female figure, that of Guanyin. A photographic exhibition on “Avalokitesvara/Guanyin: Feminine symbolism in Buddhist Art” in the Capital, highlights some rare artworks based on varied portrayals of Avalokitesvara from across the world — portraits, sketches, panels and sculptures done over more than a thousand years. So, there is a photographic print of a depiction of Guanyin or Kuanyin from inside the Dunhuang Caves in China, juxtaposed with a male depiction of Avalokitesvara, created in Kashmir in 11th century. There are also works from Tibet, Southeast Asia and other parts of India, some even dating back to the 5th century.

It is not known exactly when the Guanyin came to be regarded as female deity for the first time. Radha Banerjee Sarkar, Head — East Asia Programme, IGNCA, who has curated the exhibition, says, “Majority of the scholars are of the opinion that the transformation of Guanyin into female deity took place in the 11th century. But this seems to have been the product of a long process and might have been influenced by many factors combined to bring the transformation.” Sarkar adds, “Buddha emphasised that a woman, just like a man, reaps fruits of her past karma, and must depend on her own acts for her future good or evil or salvation.”

