Thanksgiving Day: From Happy Hours to Maggi, 50 funny things we’re thankful for

What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving Day? (Source: Pixabay.com) What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving Day? (Source: Pixabay.com)

Counting your blessings and being thankful for them is one of the most positive outlooks on life. And what can be a better occasion than Thanksgiving Day to beat away those blues and brush aside the worries.

This Thanksgiving Day, we invite you to share the things you are most thankful for and they needn’t be all serious. To remind you of some of the smaller blessings in life, we have here a list of funny and quirky things you can definitely thank heaven for!

Cozy sheets on chilly mornings The time you get to spend re-reading your favourite books, even if you mask it as “bedtime stories” Sweater weather Big piles of leaves that you’re never too old to jump in The stash of chocolates you snuck out of your kids’ bags Correct grammar Caller I.D. aka Truecaller The snooze button Husband doing the dishes Moustaches Your child’s hilarious, brutal honesty Sweet cigarettes And free hugs most of all! (Source: Pixabay.com) And free hugs most of all! (Source: Pixabay.com) Babysitters who also clean up Sweatpants. And elastic waistbands: Especially for sumptuous Thanksgiving dinners. The first sip of coffee in the day Happy Hours (if only they’d last 24 hours) Scented diaper disposal bags Clean underwear Bifocals Deodorant Airbags And not being a turkey, especially on Thanksgiving. (Source: Pixabay.com) Game of Thrones Stars like Shilpa Shetty and Sridevi who make the 40s and 50s ever so glamorous Imagination Never having kissed Emran Hashmi FaceTime, so we know the person we’re talking to isn’t naked or on the crapper Being able to clear Web browsing history. Okay, that’s probably more for men Hours and hours of free comedy being provided by politicians Like every Thanksgiving, not being a turkey When someone you really don’t like runs into a glass door A good night’s sleep that feels more like a coma Friends… with benefits When your face looks like it’s been Photoshopped, without Photoshop! Ed Sheeran (switching on Shape of You for the 50th time today) When a recipe turns out exactly how it’s supposed to Ekta Kapoor (for those long hours of drama and gossip) When a celeb replies to your tweet When you don’t have your period on your birthday or some other really important event That first day of winter when the heat comes on When visiting parents or relatives pick up the tab for dinner Ryan Gosling. Always. Or even Ryan Reynolds for that matter. Even the multiple Chris-es! My childhood being stolen by Harry Potter Birth control How can we forget Maggi Deepika Padukone Sticky notes How babies are made Pajamas with feet – also known as half onesies It turned out to just be an easily treatable rash. Whew Your lonely existence means no wife to drag you to shopping sales or no husband to make you go through an agonising hour of cricket. Victory!

So what are you most thankful for? Let us know in the comments below.

