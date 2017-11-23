Top Stories

Thanksgiving Day: From Happy Hours to Maggi, 50 funny things we’re thankful for

This Thanksgiving Day, we invite you to share the things you are most thankful for and they needn't be all serious. To remind you of some of the smaller blessings in life, we have here a list of funny and quirky things you can definitely thank heaven for!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 23, 2017 5:39 pm
thanksgiving most thankful for funny things What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving Day? (Source: Pixabay.com)

Counting your blessings and being thankful for them is one of the most positive outlooks on life. And what can be a better occasion than Thanksgiving Day to beat away those blues and brush aside the worries.

  1. Cozy sheets on chilly mornings
  2. The time you get to spend re-reading your favourite books, even if you mask it as “bedtime stories”
  3. Sweater weather
  4. Big piles of leaves that you’re never too old to jump in
  5.  The stash of chocolates you snuck out of your kids’ bags
  6. Correct grammar
  7. Caller I.D. aka Truecaller
  8. The snooze button
  9. Husband doing the dishes
  10. Moustaches
  11. Your child’s hilarious, brutal honesty
  12. Sweet cigarettes And free hugs most of all! (Source: Pixabay.com)

     

  13. Babysitters who also clean up
  14. Sweatpants. And elastic waistbands: Especially for sumptuous Thanksgiving dinners.
  15. The first sip of coffee in the day
  16. Happy Hours (if only they’d last 24 hours)
  17. Scented diaper disposal bags
  18. Clean underwear
  19. Bifocals
  20. Deodorant
  21. Airbags

    And not being a turkey, especially on Thanksgiving. (Source: Pixabay.com)

  22. Game of Thrones
  23. Stars like Shilpa Shetty and Sridevi who make the 40s and 50s ever so glamorous
  24. Imagination
  25. Never having kissed Emran Hashmi
  26. FaceTime, so we know the person we’re talking to isn’t naked or on the crapper
  27. Being able to clear Web browsing history. Okay, that’s probably more for men
  28. Hours and hours of free comedy being provided by politicians
  29. Like every Thanksgiving, not being a turkey
  30. When someone you really don’t like runs into a glass door
  31. A good night’s sleep that feels more like a coma
  32. Friends… with benefits
  33. When your face looks like it’s been Photoshopped, without Photoshop!
  34. Ed Sheeran (switching on Shape of You for the 50th time today)
  35. When a recipe turns out exactly how it’s supposed to
  36. Ekta Kapoor (for those long hours of drama and gossip)
  37. When a celeb replies to your tweet
  38. When you don’t have your period on your birthday or some other really important event
  39. That first day of winter when the heat comes on
  40. When visiting parents or relatives pick up the tab for dinner
  41. Ryan Gosling. Always. Or even Ryan Reynolds for that matter. Even the multiple Chris-es!
  42. My childhood being stolen by Harry Potter
  43. Birth control
  44. How can we forget Maggi
  45. Deepika Padukone
  46. Sticky notes
  47. How babies are made
  48.  Pajamas with feet – also known as half onesies
  49.  It turned out to just be an easily treatable rash. Whew
  50. Your lonely existence means no wife to drag you to shopping sales or no husband to make you go through an agonising hour of cricket. Victory!

So what are you most thankful for? Let us know in the comments below.

