Get closer to nature this spring at the Garden Tourism Festival in Delhi

The three-day extravaganza has been a trend for almost three decades now. Take some time out and spend serene moments in the lap of nature. The three-day extravaganza has been a trend for almost three decades now. Take some time out and spend serene moments in the lap of nature.

Spring brings a bounty of joy and freshness in the air. As we welcome the season with open arms, Delhi Tourism is set to host the 30th Garden Tourism Festival at the Garden of Five Senses in the Capital. Gardening is one of the effective ways of staying in touch with nature and the three-day extravaganza has been a trend for almost three decades now. This year it begins on February 17.

ALSO READ | A Dying Fall: Is the shehnai on its way out?

To charm garden enthusiasts, the festival has been themed on ‘Skills in Gardening’ this year. Sprawling gardens will set the city ablaze with a riot of colourful flowers. Floral displays, theme gardens and horticultural demonstrations at the festival will put the spotlight on a variety of flowers, potted plants and bonsai. The venue beautifully brings the essence of the festival alive with its attractions such as court of palm, court of cacti, herbal gardens, tree museum, Topiary gardens, Zen gardens, aromatic gardens, butterfly zone and Terrariums.

“We have added attractions for the visitors at the Garden Tourism Festival. Not just plants, but we have an exquisite display of music and culture as well. 3D street art is the main highlight for photographers and floral animals will make it eye-catching for kids. Not only can they see it, they can also click selfies with it,” Sudhir Sobti, chief manager of Delhi Tourism told indianexpress.com.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

Here are the highlights of 30th Garden Tourism Festival:

3D street painting

3D street art is catching more eyes nowadays. By creating three-dimensional impressions on a two-dimensional horizontal surface, this new art form of street painting has been gaining in importance all around the globe and is disseminated by numerous artists. The art form will appeal to a very large audience.

Green and clean

Terrariums, floral animals, potted plants, foliage, medicinal and herbal plants, hanging baskets, dahlia, roses, cacti, bonsai, bougainvillea, cut flowers and nursery stalls — over 500 varieties of plants will be seen at the festival. Sale of flowers, plants, organic items, books, medicinal plants, gardening accessories will also keep visitors hooked. This will provide an added advantage for the visitors to buy gardening equipment and saplings under one roof.

Music in the air

Not just plants, but the festival will also have a three-day non stop musical extravaganza where various amateur musicians, music bands and other artists have been invited to perform during the event. To add the zing, musical performances by eminent musicians like Lakhwinder Wadali, Oshin Bhatia and Sharmila Pandey will create a melodious atmosphere.

Culture shock

The festival will go beyond natural surprise with delightful cultural performances every evening to enthral visitors. Cultural performances by various academies of the Delhi government will make it lively.

Quiz up

There will be competitions organised in 30 categories such as potted plants, dahlia, hanging baskets, foliages, cactus and succulents, aromatic/herbal and medicinal plants, bonsai plants of different specifications, bougainvillea, floral animal, tray garden, theme garden, annual cut flowers in earthen vases, vegetable flower decoration, flower arrangement. All the exhibits during Garden Tourism Festival will be evaluated by the judges from respective horticulture areas.

Just for fun

Activities like magic show, on-the-spot painting competition for children will keep kids busy. A Soft Adventure Park will be set up at the venue to indulge visitors in adventure activities.

Mini food festival

You can also savour the taste of delicious delicacies at the fest as it will have a separate section for foodies.

Green area supports several diverse ecosystems and habitats that enrich our lives and makes growing up an engaging experience for our children. If you are a gardening enthusiast this is the right time to be in the capital. The theme, Skills in Gardening, instils an important role of gardening in our life:

Health Benefits: Gardening is no lesser than an exercise and it helps in regulating weight, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol level, reducing stress levels.

Environmental Benefits: Gardening also helps reduce toxic particulates from the air and thus helps in reducing the pollution level and hence leads to environmental up gradation. Besides environmental benefits, gardening also helps in sustaining flora & fauna, rainwater harvesting, leads to reduction of greenhouse gases, absorbs excess of carbon dioxide from air and release oxygen in turn.

“We will showcase over 500 varieties of plants this time around and there has been an increase in the participation as well,” Sobti said.

Date: February 17 – 19

Where: Garden of Five Senses, Said-Ul-Ajaib Village, MB Road (Near Saket Metro Station)

Timings: 11am – 8pm

Phone: 091-9810547279

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd