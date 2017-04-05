20th Century Indian Art auction to be held in Mumbai on April 24

The main highlights of the auction are an early work by Amrita Sher-Gil — a rare self-portrait painted at the young age of 14 years in an academic drawing style. (Source: Flickr/ros’_with_a_ prince) The main highlights of the auction are an early work by Amrita Sher-Gil — a rare self-portrait painted at the young age of 14 years in an academic drawing style. (Source: Flickr/ros’_with_a_ prince)

The 20th Century Indian Art auction of 2017 will be held in Mumbai on April 24, the DAG Modern announced on Wednesday.

An extensive selection of 75 lots comprising the best paintings and sculptures of the 20th century will be put up for sale, the company said in a statement.

It be will be DAG Modern’s third auction since its formal entry into the auction space.

The works will be offered at extremely attractive prices without the addition of the buyers’ premium charged by other auction houses.

On view will be works from the vast repertoire of artists ranging from masters such as Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, Abanindranath Tagore to modernists M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza, F.N. Souza and V.S. Gaitonde, K.G. Subramanyan and Amrita Sher-Gil.

The main highlights of the auction are an early work by Amrita Sher-Gil — a rare self-portrait painted at the young age of 14 years in an academic drawing style.

The cover of the auction catalogue is a work by M.F. Husain Maya III, a figurative work from the early ’70s inspired by Indian temple sculpture.

The rendering of the female body in the Tribhanga pose also throws light on the connection between the rich temple art and classical dancing traditions of India.

The lead up to the live auction will be preceded by six special auction previews of all lots in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The preview in Hyderabad will be held on April 6 and 7 at Park Hyatt. The first day is an invite-only special preview while the second day will be open for general viewing.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now