150 dancers and dholis to pay tribute to Canada 150

One hundred and fifty Canadian dancers and dholis will participate in DANCE 150, a unifying celebration for Canada 150 in the heart of the City of Mississauga on Sunday, July 9.

The Greater Toronto Area will celebrate the spirit of Being Canadian with a bang at the Canadian colour festival, RUNG DE ONE (RDO), a colourful celebration of Canada’s multicultural tradition, a press release said.

Rung De’ ONE is a pioneer interactive event which uniquely celebrates ‘Being Canadian’ and embraces the true spirit of ‘Being One’. This year’s festival will be held near Square One at 4219 Living Arts Drive, Mississauga. In its fourth year, the outdoor colour festival is expecting a resounding response as Canadians come together this year to commemorate 150 years of Canada.

The natural, non-toxic, water-soluble & environmentally friendly colour powder has been especially arranged for the festival keeping in mind the well-being of festival audiences. RDO is a kids and family friendly event.

Bollywood’s singer & composer Manj Musik, will entertain audiences with his hits and latest chartbusters. In addition, popular DJs playing Top 40, EDM, Bollywood, dance performances and a wide variety of festive food options will comprise a fun filled day for attendees at the colour festival.

RDO festival is a colourful celebration of Canada’s multicultural heritage, which uniquely celebrates the oneness of all Canadians. At RDO, attendees play outdoors with colour powder, indulge in festival food, dance to their favourite tunes and enjoy the spirit of Being Canadian with fellow Canadians, the release said.

The event is being managed by Media Works International,Toronto, Canada, an associate of Media net Works, India.

