13th SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan honours musicians and contributors from Jammu and Kashmir

This year, the SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman was awadred to Waheed Jeelani (extreme right), a renowned singer from Jammu and Kashmir. This year, the SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman was awadred to Waheed Jeelani (extreme right), a renowned singer from Jammu and Kashmir.

Lovers of classical Indian music are in for a treat at the ongoing three-day SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan, which kicked off with an enormous audience on Friday evening. Attendees were treated to another magical evening at the Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, on the second day with performances by Divyansh Srivastava (santoor), Mohi Bahauddin Dagar (rudra veena), a Taal Chakra by Vijay Shanker Mishra and a vocal recital by Vidyadhar Vyas.

The 13th annual edition of the SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan, which is one of Delhi’s acclaimed classical music festivals, is organised by SaMaPa (Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts), a well-known music academy and music organisation by santoor legend Pandit Bhajan Sopori and his son Abhay Sopori, in collaboration with Incredible India, the Union Ministry of Tourism, IFFCO and J&K Bank.

SaMaPa recognises the contribution of several artistes, leaders, officials and individuals for their tireless efforts in propagating and keeping traditional music alive. So, along with musical performances by the organisation’s students and well-known artistes, the second day of the Sangeet Sammelan concluded with a distribution of awards to such personalities. The SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman was presented to Dr Rafeeq Masoodi for his contribution to Kashmiri art, culture and language; Waheed Jeelani, a renowned singer from Jammu and Kashmir, was awarded for his contribution to Kashmiri music; and Dr TN Madan, one of the world’s greatest living anthropologists, for his contribution to the socio-cultural history of Kashmir.

This year, a new award was instituted by the organisation, SaMaPa Sangeet Tejasvi Samman, to honour upcoming musicians who have made significant contributions towards Indian music at the national and international level.

During the festival, SaMaPa also felicitated various personalities from Kashmir, who have contributed to their respective fields bringing laurels to the state – RC Ganjoo was facilitated in the field of journalism, Dr Ridwana Sanam in medicine and Nuzhat Gul in sports.

The remaining awards would be given on the third day, including the SaMaPa Vitasta Award that is being conferred upon veteran tabla maestro Pt Anindo Chatterjee (Kolkata) and vocalist Vinayak Torvi (Bengaluru) for their lifetime contribution to Hindustani classical music.

SaMaPa is acclaimed as a cultural bridge between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country, creating a new generation of music connoisseurs.

