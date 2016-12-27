Year-Ender 2016: Things to keep in mind while applying for a job in 2017

With the entire world going digital, it is not a smart move to not have computer knowledge as one of your basic skills With the entire world going digital, it is not a smart move to not have computer knowledge as one of your basic skills

Do you remember how an IIT-Kharagpur graduate got job in Flipkart by advertising himself on the website instead of dropping his resume? This may sound amusing but nowadays, you need to show your smarter side while applying for a post. Besides, right educational qualifications and work experience, your curriculum vitae demands good skills too.

Hiring today has become more about examining personal capabilities than endorsement from certified employers. Working for a big company no longer certifies your potential as an employee. You need to know what will make an organisation label you as a suitable candidate in the year ahead.

1. Knowledge of computers: No modern white collar job runs without the help of an information technology system. Knowledge of how to work on a computer is an absolute must in today’s times. With the entire world going digital, it is not a smart move to not have computer knowledge as one of your basic skills. Think about it, who would an interviewer rather choose: someone who does not know how to switch on a computer or someone who knows how to make excel sheets and power point presentations?

2. Being tech-savvy: Being thorough with knowledge of computers does not necessarily mean you are tech-savvy. You should be functional across multiple platforms all at once. Knowing how to use a smartphone to make a presentation, charting out an entire business plan with the help of a tablet, video conferencing while on the road, staying connected with multiple teams at the same time or something as simple as accessing your email on your phone are some of the things you are required to be adept at in order to succeed.

3. Up to date with current affairs: Being aware of what’s happening in the world is no longer optional as the managerial decisions you take will be impacted by and have a direct impact on the performance of your work and business. Especially with the advent of information technology, making information available at your finger tips 24×7, it is imperative that you are aware of the latest political, social, economic and entertainment developments.

4. Witty affair: With all and sundry in the world taking themselves seriously in a very aggressive manner, it is imperative that you maintain a calm demeanour, especially while interviewing for a job. The ability to laugh at oneself shows confidence, and tells the prospective employer that you are not stubborn. You should also not be afraid to admit that you’re wrong as this shows a willingness to learn and humbleness in character.

5. Socialising and making contacts: Knowing how to make an ally out of someone you’ve met at an office party for barely half an hour is an art. But if you master this subtle talent, there is no end to your success. These days, knowing how to do this an absolute must as fierce competition can toughen the transition from job applicant to permanent employee unless you know how to connect with people. And mind you, this goes beyond knowing people’s names and designations.

