World’s highest paid expats live in Mumbai: Survey

The Gateway of India in Mumbai. Express Photo By Pradip Das The Gateway of India in Mumbai. Express Photo By Pradip Das

Mumbai — the financial capital of India — has emerged as one of the top cities for expat salaries, according to a survey conducted by HSBC Bank International Ltd. Among other Asian cities, Shanghai, Jakarta and Hong Kong are most preferred places for the foreigners for professional reasons. The expats moving to Mumbai reported average annual earnings of $217,165 which is over double the global expat average of $99,903, the survey reveals.

While expats in Asia were generally well compensated financially, however, Mumbai ranked lower in job opportunities for them than the major UK and the US destinations like London, San Francisco, New York, or even Birmingham. “The financial and technology hubs of the US and UK are the most attractive for ambitious expats eager to push their career to the next level,” said Dean Blackburn, who heads HSBC Expat.

Besides the Asian cities, Dublin also ranked in the top five for expat job opportunities with 61 per cent of expats reported an improved work-life balance. However, this tech city ranked below the global average in expat salaries.

From Europe, two cities – Zurich and Geneva — are among the top rank nations for expat salaries. Zurich reported the third highest expat salaries while Geneva stands at five. The former is home to renowned banks including Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG while the latter is the base for some of the world’s biggest commodities traders including Trafigura Group and Mercuria Energy Group.

Despite Switzerland’s notorious living costs, the country’s high salaries and low personal tax rates saw 77 per cent of expats in Zurich report that their disposable income had increased since moving. In fact, over half of Zurich expats reported that they are living in a better dwelling than they did at home even with the Swiss city’s expensive rental and property markets.

And while Berlin and Prague rank toward the bottom of HSBC’s list of 52, the majority of expats in those cities said the cost of living is affordable.

