Workplace gender discrimination is negligible for millennial women: Study

More than 90 per cent of India’s working women believe they get equal opportunities regardless of gender according to a survey. This belief was highest among women below 29 years in age, while for older women it dropped to 60 per cent.

The survey conduced by Talentedge found that most millenial women feel that they face little to no workplace gender discrimination. The survey was conducted for women professionals across four metropolitan and four Tier 2 cities. Workplace gender equality is achieved when people are able to access and enjoy the same rewards, resources and opportunities regardless of gender, a press release by ed-tech firm said.

“Achieving gender equality is important for workplaces not only because it is ‘fair’ and ‘the right thing to do,’ but because it is also linked to a country’s overall economic performance. These recent findings are showing that as a country, we are moving in a right direction as our youth, especially women are striding forward positively,” Aditya Malik, CEO and MD, Talentedge said.

The study also found that older women have experienced discrimination in their careers and hold the view that marriage and motherhood affects their careers. Millenial working women, who have not faced such discrimination, did not feel such situations would have any impact on their careers.

The survey was conducted through social media and one-on-one calling. It also found that many of the millenials picked Ekta Kapoor as their favourite female business icon, while the older women found Chanda Kochhar more inspiring. This was a choice between Arundhati Bhattacharya, Ekta Kapoor, Chanda Kochhar and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

