Work with PSPCL: 350 typist/LDC vacancies, four days left to apply

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is hiring for the post of Typist/LDC.

PSPSCL jobs: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued a notification, inviting suitable candidates to apply for the post if Typist/LDC, with good academic record. Interested aspirants can apply before January 11. The selected candidates shall undergo training at Technical Training Institute, Shakti Vihar, PSPCL, Patiala.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 350

Designation

Typist/LDC

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institution. They should also possess at least one hundred and twenty hours course with hands on experience in the use of personal computer or information technology in office productivity application or desktop publishing application from a govenrment recognised institution or a reputed institution, which is ISO 9001 certified

Or

Possesses a computer information technology course equivalent to ‘O’ level certificate of Department Of Electronics Accreditation of Computer Courses (DOEACC) of government of India.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 37 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation will be provided per the government norms.

Pay scale

Selected ones will get a monthly salary of Rs 6,400 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 3,400.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of an online test.

Test scheme

– Static + Current affairs, general knowledge: 20 questions

– Basic computer knowledge: 10 questions

– Logical reasoning: 25 questions

– Numerical aptitude: 25 questions

– General English: 20 questions

How to apply

Interested ones are required to apply at the official website – pspcl.in

Important dates

Last date for online registration: January 11

Last date for submission of online application fee: January 15

