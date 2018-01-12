Work with Kerala PSC: 375 Civil Police Officer vacancies, salary upto Rs 48,000

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released an advertisement, notifying about recruitment to the post of Police Officer. The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released an advertisement, notifying about recruitment to the post of Police Officer.

Kerala PSC recruitment: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released an advertisement, notifying about recruitment to the post of Police Officer. Interested, eligible ones can apply at the official website – keralapsc.gov.in before January 31. This post is not meant for women candidates and differently abled candidates.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 375

Designation

Civil Police Officer (Police Constable) (Armed Police Battalion)

Battalion

— Thiruvananthapuram (SAP)

— Pathanamthitta (KAP III)

— Idukki (KAP V)

— Ernakulam (KAP I)

— Thrissur (KAP II)

— Malappuram (MSP)

— Kasaragod (KAP IV)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have pass in HSE examination (plus two) or its equivalent.

Age limit:

The age of the aspirants should be maximum 26 and minimum 18 years. Reservation will be provided as per government norms.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 22,200 to Rs 48,000 per month.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test/OMR test/online test. Selection will be made on battalion-wise basis.

Important date

Last date for submission of application: January 31

OMR examination: May 26 (tentative)

Physical efficiency test: September-November

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd