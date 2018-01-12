Work with Kerala PSC: 375 Civil Police Officer vacancies, salary upto Rs 48,000

Kerala PSC recruitment: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released an advertisement, notifying about recruitment to the post of Police Officer. Interested, eligible ones can apply at the official website – keralapsc.gov.in before January 31. This post is not meant for women candidates and differently abled candidates.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 375
Designation
Civil Police Officer (Police Constable) (Armed Police Battalion)
Battalion
— Thiruvananthapuram (SAP)
— Pathanamthitta (KAP III)
— Idukki (KAP V)
— Ernakulam (KAP I)
— Thrissur (KAP II)
— Malappuram (MSP)
— Kasaragod (KAP IV)
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: Aspirants should have pass in HSE examination (plus two) or its equivalent.
Age limit:
The age of the aspirants should be maximum 26 and minimum 18 years. Reservation will be provided as per government norms.
Pay Scale
Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 22,200 to Rs 48,000 per month.
Selection process
The selection will be made on the basis of a written test/OMR test/online test. Selection will be made on battalion-wise basis.
Important date
Last date for submission of application: January 31
OMR examination: May 26 (tentative)
Physical efficiency test: September-November
