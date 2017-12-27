Work with ISRO as a Technician Apprentice, apply before December 29 at iirs.gov.in

The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) is recruiting for the post of Technician Apprentice. The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) is recruiting for the post of Technician Apprentice.

ISRO jobs: The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) ISRO has released a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to the post of Technician Apprentice (engineering disciplines, commercial practice, MOM and library sciences). Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – iirs.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is December 29.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 12

Disciplines

Civil Engineering

Agriculture Engineering

Electronics & Communication Engineering

Computer Engineering

Architecture Engineering

Library Sciences

Secretarial/Commercial Practice

Modern Office Management (MOM)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed diploma (3 years) (2 years for post no. 7 and 8) from a state technical board/university. Those with one year or more job experience in the relevant field either in government/public/private sectors are not eligible.

Age limit:

For posts 1-6: The maximum age of candidates should not exceed 30 years.

For posts 7-8: The maximum age of candidates should not exceed 24 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Stipend

Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 3,542 per month.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of the merit list prepared, based on final marks secured by the candidate in the designated field/discipline, with due weightage to reservation categories.

