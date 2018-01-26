Work with BEL: Opportunity for engineers, apply before January 30

The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued a recruitment notification for the position of engineer on contract basis. The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued a recruitment notification for the position of engineer on contract basis.

BEL recruitment: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting interested ones to apply for the position of engineer on contract basis for a period of one year for its Missile Systems SBU. Aspirants will be required to travel to various locations across the country.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 40

Designation

Engineer

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a first class degree (general and OBC candidates) and pass class degree for SC/ST candidates in BE/BTech (electronics/electronics and communication/electronics and

telecommunication/telecommunication) from AICTE approved institutions. They should also possess minimum one year hands-on experience in testing of equipments or in quality assurance.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 25 years. Relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 23,000 per month.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test and interview.

How to apply

Interested lot can apply at the official website bel-india.com

Important date

Last date for submission of application: January 30 by 5 pm.

