Working from home boost productivity, say employees: Study

Working from home is an option that many employees wish for. While 90 per cent employees show a keenness for a work-from-home policy, about 75 per cent of employers are not comfortable with or are against the idea of their organisation adopting such a policy, says a report.

In a recent survey conducted by TimesJobs of 1,100 employees and 800 employers, 80 per cent of the organisations surveyed said no to work-from-home policies even though 44 per cent employees commented that working from home boosts their productivity.

“Policies such as work-from-home and flexi-working create a culture of trust and communicate the company’s belief in its high-performance employees, which in turn attracts and retains top talent,” says TimesJobs Business Head Ramathreya Krishnamurthi.

Organisations argue that they have no tracking mechanisms to manage workforce who opt to work at home. This contradicts with the beliefs of employers that working from home promotes the brand, curbs attrition and improves productivity which in turn leads to better output.

The survey also found that a number of employers matched in their belief that working from home is a hindrance in various fields including IT (42 per cent); logistics, supply chain, customer service and management (40 per cent); hospitality and administration (35 per cent); engineering (30 per cent); accounting and finance (25 per cent); sales and business development (10 per cent) and; entertainment, media and journalism (5 per cent).

While 35 per cent of the employers surveyed are unwilling to adopt it, the remaining are willing to either adopt or modify the work-from-home policy.

