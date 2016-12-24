Work force management: Why is an HR manager important?

The management of the employees and setting of the right tone at work makes the role of an HR manager unwavering. The management of the employees and setting of the right tone at work makes the role of an HR manager unwavering.

The introduction of a competitive advantage in an organization fosters an ambience of innovative and creative culture. Emotions like joy, interest, gratitude, pride, and inspiration lay the foundation of any organization. A positive work environment boosts the motivation and enthusiasm that is needed to sustain self at a work place. The management of the employees and setting of the right tone at work makes the role of a Human Resource (HR) manager unwavering.

Transparent communication line:

The indispensable role of an HR lies in maintaining a transparent communication line between the employer and the employee. It promotes trust and mutual respect in day-to-day interactions between co-workers and between subordinates and supervisors.

It thus becomes essential for the HR team to discuss the philosophy, mission, vision and core values that an organization holds, to ensure that every stakeholder knows what they are associated with.

Sense of purpose:

Another attribute of an HR is to create a sense of purpose. When the employee feels appreciated they are more content with their work and it shows that their dedication is being paid due attention and valued in the organization.

In many companies, the Rewards and Recognition program encompasses a thank you card (SPOT); employee of the month award; the best team of the year and employee of the year award.

Team building activities:

In many companies, there are activities which not only play a significant role in building a team but also help in increasing inter-departmental camaraderie.

Activities like quarterly team outing helps engage team members within departments. Weekly ‘Fun Friday’ activities and monthly birthday celebrations help bring teams together, to name a few.

A creative work environment brings out the best in employees. Such activities have been designed to improve the overall performance of the employees rather than their interpersonal relations, resulting in collective team work.

Training and development:

It has become crucial to stay abreast of the competition and not to become redundant in market value. A positive work environment calls for routine training which incorporates both hard and soft skills development.

Perks and benefits:

Additional perks and benefits in the form of non wage compensation help build corporate ethos. The basket of benefits provided in companies can include anniversary leaves, birthday coupons, wedding gifts, new car fuel allowance, new home furnishing benefit, new family member gift, quarterly team outing, annual health checkups, education assistance, maternity and paternity leaves, etc.

The happier the stakeholders, better the productivity and outlook of the workplace. Maintaining a high standard of well being and health at work has a considerable effect on the work force in terms of responsibility and accountability. It is like an investment; Happy employees mean happy customers and better profits.

-This article has been authored by Gaurav Sharma, Director – HR, Gionee India.

