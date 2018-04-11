Career in WhatsApp: Vacancy for India Head, eligibility and other details

Career in WhatsApp: WhatsApp is looking for eligible and interested aspirants to apply for the position of India head. Career in WhatsApp: WhatsApp is looking for eligible and interested aspirants to apply for the position of India head.

Career in WhatsApp: Considered as the most popular messaging platform, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is looking for eligible and interested aspirants to apply for the position of India head. Search is on for qualified candidates who are a good team leader and can provide guidance to enhance the reach of WhatsApp in the country. The job-seeker is required to possess product experience as well as track record of successfully leading partnerships and business development in India. The leader will be working with the engineering and product teams and will put efforts into building close relationships with them.

The position offered is full time based with the WhatsApp partnerships team in Mumbai. The head will report to WhatsApp’s Chief Operating Officer in California. Those who are interested in this position can go through the details such as eligibility criteria and work experience required given below. Along with the post, the direct link to apply for the same is also given.

Designation

Head of India, Whatsapp

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

1) The aspirant should have pursued BS or MS in engineering/sciences/business

2) Possess over 15 years of experience in product-driven companies and over five years of experience with payment technologies in India.

3) Should be able to build relationships with key external and internal stakeholders and business leaders

4) He/she should be holding a track record of initiating and successfully driving new business opportunities at a global scale

5) Should have worked in start-up environments

6) Should possess excellent project management experience and should be able to lead and execute multiple time-sensitive projects. He/ she should also have an exceptional communication and presentation skills.

