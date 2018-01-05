West Bengal Police recruitment: 2,550 lady constables wanted, apply before February 1

The West Bengal Police has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Lady Constables. The West Bengal Police has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Lady Constables.

WB Police: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police. Interested, eligible ones can apply offline or at the official website- policewb.gov.in before February 1.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2,550

Designation: Lady Constable

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should have passed madhyamik examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) or its equivalent. She must be able to speak, read and write Bengali language. However, this

provision will not be applicable to those who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 27 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will be getting a monthly salary of Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 2,600.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of MCQ based preliminary written test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), final written examination, interview and medical examination.

Written test prelims: There will be total 100 objective type questions on general awareness and general knowledge, elementary mathematics and reasoning. The duration of the exam will be one hour. Question paper will be set in Bengali and Nepali.

PMT: Height and weight of the candidates will be tested by using electronic machines.

PET: Consists of 800 mtr. (eight hundred) run within four minutes.

Final written exam: It will have 85 multiple choice (four choices) objective type questions (MCQs) carrying equal marks each. The duration of the examination will be one hour.

How to apply

Aspirants can apply both online and offline for this recruitment.

