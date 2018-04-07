West Bengal Police recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 5702 constables, 1527 sub-inspector posts; apply at policewb.gov.in

The candidates can apply through official website, policewb.gov.in The candidates can apply through official website, policewb.gov.in

West Bengal Police recruitment: The West Bengal Police has issued a recruitment notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the positions of constables and sub-inspector. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website, policewb.gov.in. The last date to apply for the constable posts is April 30, and for sub inspector/ lady sub inspector posts is May 5.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 7229

Designation

Constables: 5702

Sub-Inspectors: 1527

Constables

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualification:

The candidates must have cleared the the Madhyamaik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent qualification.

Age limit:

The age limit of the candidates must not be less than 18 years and should not cross 27 years of age as on January 1, 2018. However, the SC/ST candidates will get an age relaxation of five years, three years for OBC candidates.The upper age limit is also relaxable for the Ex-servicemen, NVF and Home Guards Personnel (serving in West Bengal Police only) as per existing Government Rules. However Age relaxation is NOT available to Civic Volunteers.

For details on eligibility, please viist the official website.

Pay scale:

The candidates will be in the pay band of Rs Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200 with a grade pay of Rs 2,600

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical measurement and interview. The written examinations will be of two parts preliminary and mains consisting of 100 marks, 85 marks. The interview will carry 15 marks.

Paper pattern:

Preliminary Written Test (100 marks)

General Awareness and General Knowledge: 50 marks

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik): 30 marks

Reasoning: 20 marks

Main Written Examination

General Awareness and General Knowledge: 25 marks

English: 25 marks

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard): 20 marks

Reasoning and Logical Analysis: 15 marks

Note: – There will be negative marking for each wrong answer. ¼th of the allotted marks for a particular question will be deducted for each wrong answer. West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will decide the prescribed scheme and syllabus for the Final Written Examination. The qualifying marks in the Final Written Examination to appear for the next stage will be fixed by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Sub Inspector/ Lady Sub Inspector

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualification:

The applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Age limit:

The age limit of the candiadtes must not exceed 27 years and should not exceed 20 years as on January 1, 2018. However, the SC/ST candidates will get an age relaxation of five years, three years for OBC candidates.

Upper age limit is also relaxable upto 35 years for departmental candidates of West Bengal Police only having requisite qualification. The upper age limit shall further be relaxed for the departmental candidates by 5 (five) years in case of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes candidates and by 3 (Three) years in case of Other Backward Classes candidates.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary written examination, Physical Measurement and Efficiency Test, Main Written Examination, Personality Test

Paper Pattern :

Preliminary Examination: 200 marks

General Studies

Logical and Analytical reasoning

Arithmetic.

Mains Paper- 200

Paper-I :- General Studies and Arithmetic for 100 marks ( 50 marks for General Studies, and 25 marks for Logical & Analytical reasoning and 25 marks for Arithmetic) of 2 (two) hours duration

Paper-II :- English of 50 marks of 1 (one) hour duration

Paper-III :- Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali of 50 marks of 1 (one) hour duration.

Syllabus for Examination:

Preliminary examination and Paper I of the Final Combined Competitive Examination General Studies and Arithmetic : -(a) General Studies :-Questions will be set to test the General Knowledge of candidates in different spheres. (b) Logical & Analytical Reasoning :-Questions will be set to test the logical and analytical ability of the candidate. (c) Arithmetic :-Questions will be set on the basis of the syllabus of Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. II. Paper II and Paper III of the Final Combined Competitive Examination : (i) Paper II – English : Questions may be asked on all or any of the following items: a. Drafting of a report from the points or material supplied; b. Translation from Bengali/Hindi/ Urdu/ Nepali, as the case may be to English, c. Condensing of a prose passage (summary/precis) d. Correct use of words, correction of sentences, use of common phrases, synonyms and antonyms etc. (ii) Paper III – Bengali / Hindi /Urdu / Nepali :-Questions may be asked on all or any of the following items: a. Drafting of a report from the points or material supplied; b. Translation from English to Bengali and English to Nepali for the candidates who have opted for ‘Bengali’ or ‘Nepali’ respectively, and translation from Hindi/Urdu to Bengali for the candidates who have opted for Hindi or Urdu. The translation shall be of 20 (twenty) marks

How to apply:

The candiadtes may apply by viisting the official website, policewb.gov.in

Application fee:

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 170. However, for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates the candiadtes have to pay an application fee of Rs 20.

However, for the posts of Sub-Inspector, the candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 270. The Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 20.

Important dates:

Constable

Last date for the submission of online application : April 30

Last date for the submission of application fee: May 4

Sub Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector

Last date for the submission of online application : May 5

Last date for the submission of application fee: May 10

For details regarding age limit, selection procedure, application fee, please viist the official website of West Bengal Police, policewb.gov.in.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd