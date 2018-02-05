West Bengal Police is hiring: 161 sub-inspector post, earn over Rs 37,600 per month

The West Bengal Police is hiring for the position of sub-inspector/lady sub-inspector of excise. (Picture for representation purpose) The West Bengal Police is hiring for the position of sub-inspector/lady sub-inspector of excise. (Picture for representation purpose)

West Bengal recruitment 2018: The West Bengal Police has issued a notification for recruitment to the position of sub-inspector/lady sub-inspector of excise. Interested, eligible candidates can apply at the official website – policewb.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is March 4.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 161

Designation

Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its equivalent. He/she should be able to speak, read and write in Bengali/Nepali. The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali/Nepali

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 27 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 7,100 to Rs 37,600, along with a grade pay of Rs 3,900.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of preliminary written examination, physical measurement test (PMT), physical efficiency test (PET), final combined competitive examination and personality test.

How to apply

Candidates can apply both online and offline for the position. Details regarding the online registration are available at the official website – policewb.gov.in.

Important dates

Last date for online/offline application submission: March 4

Last date for application fee submission through challan: March 7

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd