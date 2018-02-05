West Bengal Police is hiring: 161 sub-inspector post, earn over Rs 37,600 per month

West Bengal recruitment 2018: The West Bengal Police has issued a notification for recruitment to the position of sub-inspector/lady sub-inspector of excise. Interested, eligible candidates can apply at the official website – policewb.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is March 4.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 161
Designation
Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: Aspirants should possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its equivalent. He/she should be able to speak, read and write in Bengali/Nepali. The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali/Nepali
Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 27 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.
Pay scale
The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 7,100 to Rs 37,600, along with a grade pay of Rs 3,900.
Selection procedure
The selection will be made on the basis of preliminary written examination, physical measurement test (PMT), physical efficiency test (PET), final combined competitive examination and personality test.
How to apply
Candidates can apply both online and offline for the position. Details regarding the online registration are available at the official website – policewb.gov.in.
Important dates
Last date for online/offline application submission: March 4
Last date for application fee submission through challan: March 7
