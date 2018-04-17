West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2018: Eligibility, paper pattern, exam scheme and registration

West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2018: The last date for submission of application is May 7. Fee can be paid offline till May 8. The last date for submission of application is May 7. Fee can be paid offline till May 8.

West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2018: The West Bengal Judicial Service Examination (WBJS) will be conduced for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior division) in West Bengal Judicial Service. Those interested in applying should do so at the official website pscwbapplication.in. Before applying, candidates should enroll themselves as per ‘one time enrollment’ scheme through the same website. The last date for submission of application is May 7. Fee can be paid offline till May 8. Those selected for appointment will be required to appear before a medical board for certificates of their fitness for government service in the form prescribed for the purpose.

Stages of examination

Preliminary examination (MCQ Type)

Final examination (Conventional type – written)

Personality test

West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The aspirants should be holding a degree in law from any university or institution affiliated to any university recognised by the state government or the central government. They should be enrolled as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any state or union territory in India and should be able to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali).

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years and minimum 23 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 27,700 to Rs 44,770.

West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2018: Examination scheme

Preliminary exam

There will be one objective type paper containing 200 multiple choice questions. The paper will carry 200 marks and the duration of the same will be 2.5 hours.

Questions will asked from the following areas:

English Composition: 30 marks

General Knowledge, Current Affairs and Test of Reasoning: 40 marks

Indian Constitution: 20 marks

Law of Contracts and Torts: 20 marks

Laws of Evidence: 20 marks

Civil Procedure Codes: 20 marks

Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Penal Code: 20 marks

Personal Law: 10 marks

Law of Limitation: 20 marks

Final exam

It will consist of eight compulsory papers and three papers on optional subjects to be chosen by the candidates from the list of optional subjects. Each compulsory and optional paper will carry 100 marks and the duration of the same will be three hours.

Compulsory papers

— English Composition, essay, précis writing

— Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali composition, essay and translation from English into Bengali/Hindi/Urdu /Nepali/Santali

— General Knowledge and Current Affairs

— Civil procedure Code

— Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Penal Code

— Indian Evidence Act

— Law of Contracts and Torts

— Transfer of Property Act

Optional Papers (any three to be chosen)

— Hindu Law

— Muhammadan Law

— Jurisprudence and principles of legislation

— Indian Law relating to Companies and Insurance

— Principles of Equity including the Law of Trusts and Specific Relief

— Partnership Act

— Law of Limitation and Law of Prescription

— The Indian Constitution and Constitutional Law

Only those who will clear the prelims will be allowed to appear for the final exam, followed by the personality test. The prelims will be held in Kolkata and Darjeeling in June, 2018 or thereabout and the final examination will be held at Kolkata in July, 2018. Personality test will be held in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in the final examination and the personality test.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd