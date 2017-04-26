West Bengal government recruiting 70,000 teachers in schools, says minister

Facing shortage of teachers, the West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee today said the government is hiring 70,000 teachers. “We are in the process of recruiting 70,000 teachers at the primary, secondary and higher secondary level and 40,000 out of the 70,000 have already been recruited,” Chatterjee said.

He regretted that “some people do have the tendency to rush to the judiciary every now and then,” and expressed his

faith in “the Honourable High Court.”

The Minister also said that they are giving grant to every school despite financial constraints. “Despite financial constraints, we are committed to ensure that our schools maintain a high academic standard and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured that finance will not be a factor for improving infrastructure,” Chatterjee told reporters while he was visiting a state-run girls’ school in the city.

Read | After HRD intervention, UGC NET test stays with CBSE for now

Chatterjee went to Binodini Girl’s School in south Kolkata after the news spread that girl students of the primary section were forced to sit on the floor for want of rooms. “This being such a big school, I sensed there was a lack of coordination at some level in this institution. Why should girl students it on floor? “After talking to all concerned, we have decided that instead of being two entities there will be an integrated school where students from Class 1 to 12 will study,” he said.

Chatterjee, in this context, blamed the media of “unnecessarily creating a hype over the agitation by some guardians over fee hike in few schools in the city.”

For more education news, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now