West Bengal Forest Guard recruitment 2017: Result released at policewb.gov.in, check now

West Bengal forest guard result: The result of West Bengal Forest Guard recruitment has been released by the West Bengal Police. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website – policewb.gov.in. The first stage of the recruitment was a written test which was conducted in the month of September 2017. Those qualified then underwent a PST (Physical Standards Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) in December.

West Bengal forest guard result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website policewb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the moving link ‘Final result in c/w recruitment to the post of forest guard under directorate of forest’

Step 3: Click on the final result link on the new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your application serial number/PST OR PET roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

