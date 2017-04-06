WBSSC MVI recruitment 2017: Admit cards available for Non-Technical exam

WBSSC MVI recruitment 2017: The final merit list will be based on the aggregate marks of Part-I, Part-II and Personality Test. WBSSC MVI recruitment 2017: The final merit list will be based on the aggregate marks of Part-I, Part-II and Personality Test.

The West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (WBSSC) has released the admit card for 31 Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) posts under the Transport Department. Candidates who are appearing for the exam which will be held on April 19, 2017, can download the admit cards from the official website.

The exam will be conducted in two parts— part one will be on reasoning, arithmetic, english and general knowledge while part two will contain questions on “English Précis”. Those candidates who are successful in both the papers will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

Those who qualify all three of the above rounds will need to appear for the personality test. The final merit list will be based on the aggregate marks of Part-I, Part-II and Personality Test.

Steps to download the WBSSC MVI (Non-Technical) exam admit card:

– Go to the official website of the WBSSC (wbssc.gov.in).

– Click on the link to “Download Admitcard” once from the home page and again in the new page that opens.

– Fill in your application number and date of birth in the fields provided and click on submit.

– Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

