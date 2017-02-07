WBSSC Group D LDA/LDC part II exam 2016: Download admit card

WBSSC Group D 2016: Remember to carry the admit card in the exam hall. WBSSC Group D 2016: Remember to carry the admit card in the exam hall.

WBSSC Group D 2016: The Staff Selection Commission of West Bengal (WBSSC) has activated the admit card link of the Lower Division Assistant/ Lower Division Clerk part II exam 2016. The candidates can check their results on the official website of the West Bengal Commission.

The Commission is going to conduct written examination for filling up Clerk & Group D posts on February 19, 2017. WBSSC had earlier released a notification to fill 4923 vacancies.

Name of posts:

Clerk: 1707 posts

Group D: 3216 posts

Steps to download the WBSSC LDA/LDC admit card 2016:

Log on to the official website of the WBSSC — wbssc.gov.in

On the top of the page, under the LDA/LDC section, click on the admit card link highlighted in red

You will be taken to a new page when you click on the link.

Then a new page will open. Enter your roll number, date of birth and submit

The admit card will appear. Download and take a print out

