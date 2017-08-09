WBCSC SET 2017: Exam on December 3, apply before August 31 at examinationonline.in

WBCSC SET 2017: The online admit cards will be made available “two days ahead of the date of the exam”, the WBCSC said in an official notification. WBCSC SET 2017: The online admit cards will be made available “two days ahead of the date of the exam”, the WBCSC said in an official notification.

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has announced that the State Eligibility Test (SET) for lectureship at universities and colleges in the state will be conducted on December 3 this year. Candidates who are interested can apply for the same from the official website.

The last date to apply for SET 2017 is August 31 and the last date to pay the fee is September 5. Candidates will be required to pay a fee Rs 1,000 (Rs 500 for reserved category candidates). The online admit cards will be made available “two days ahead of the date of the exam”, the WBCSC said in an official notification.

Exam pattern:

The exam will be conducted in three sessions. The first two sessions will be 1 hour 15 minutes long beginning at 9.30 am and 11.15 am. They will contain 50 questions and will carry a weightage of 100 marks. The third session will take place from 2 pm to 4.30 and will contain 75 questions with a total weightage of 150 marks.

Steps to apply for WBCSC SET 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBCSC (wbcsc.ac.in) or directly visit the exam page (examinationonline.in).

Step 2: Click on the link provided to apply online.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

