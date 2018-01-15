WBCS Prelims 2018: Admit card released at pscwbonline.gov.in, steps to download

WBCS prelims 2018: The admit card has been released at the official website – pscwbonline.gov.in WBCS prelims 2018: The admit card has been released at the official website – pscwbonline.gov.in

WBCS prelims 2018: The admit card for the West Bengal Civil Services Examination 2018 has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). All those who have registered for the exam are required to download their respective admit cards from the official website – pscwbonline.gov.in. The exam is being conducted for recruitment to the post of WBCS (Executive).

WBCS prelims 2018, steps to download the admit card

— Step 1: Log on to the official website pscwbonline.gov.in

— Step 2: On the right hand side of the page, under ‘Candidate’s corner’, click on ‘Download admit/call letter’

— Step 3: Select ‘Admit card of preliminary examination for the post of WBCS (Executive) Etc. examination’

— Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your name and date of birth

— Step 5: Click on submit

— Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

— Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Last year, the West Bengal government had also raised the upper age limit for the entry of group A and B category for WBCS officers from 32 to 36 years. The state cabinet had earlier decided to increase the upper age limit for entry of West Bengal civil services group A officers from 32 to 36 and for group B officers, it has been increased from 32 to 39. Earlier the upper age limit was 32 years.

