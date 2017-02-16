WBBPE TET 2014: High Court seeks clarification on teachers’ appointment from West Bengal government

Over 20 petitions were filed by around 100 candidates before the high court alleging malpractice in the appointment process. Over 20 petitions were filed by around 100 candidates before the high court alleging malpractice in the appointment process.

The Calcutta High Court on February 15 sought clarifications from the West Bengal government on allegations of discrepancies in the appointment of primary school teachers.

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) conducted the recruitment exam for a total of 42,949 seats. About 23 lakh candidates had appeared in the examinations. Justice Arijit Banerjee has given four weeks time to the state education department to submit an affidavit clarifying allegations of discrepancies and illegal acts in the teacher’s appointment procedure.

Watch what else is making news

The court also directed the petitioners to file an affidavit in reply to the state’s affidavit within another two weeks, following which the matter would be heard again.

Justice Banerjee said in the meantime, the government should not discontinue the appointment process but the appointments of the candidates would be subject to the final outcome of the petitions before the court.

Over 20 petitions were filed by around 100 candidates before the high court alleging malpractice in the appointment process.

The Board had released the results of TET 2014 on September 14, 2016 after the Court order. The results of the examination could not be published owing to litigations by some candidates who challenged certain provisions of which one was the inclusion of non-trained candidates for teaching jobs.

For more on WBBPE recruitment, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd