WBBPE D El Ed second-year (theoretical) exam 2017: Last chance to correct forms

WBBPE D El Ed second-year (theoretical) exam 2017: A number of candidates had even wrongly filled in their optional subjects. WBBPE D El Ed second-year (theoretical) exam 2017: A number of candidates had even wrongly filled in their optional subjects.

WBBPE D El Ed second-year (theoretical) exam 2017: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced that the last date for filling up the online form for the second-year term end (Theoretical) Examination for the two-year D El Ed Course (ODL) has been extended. The WBBPE released notifications saying that many candidates appearing have not filled up the online form.

The notifications also said that those who had filled the form had not downloaded the same. In addition to this, a number of candidates had even wrongly filled in their optional subjects. The WBBPE Secretary even requested the district council, inspectors and co-ordinators to allow candidates to give the exams with the subject from their original choosing.

In-service traecher-trainee candidates have been informed that they will not be given any further chance to appear for the exam. “They will remain un-trained in-service teachers in violation of RTE Act, 2009,” the notice said, “The Board will not take any responsibility in this regard.”

This is the last chance for the candidates to fill up the online forms properly.

