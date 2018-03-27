VYAPAM recruitment: Apply for various group 2 posts at peb.mp.gov.in, details

VYAPAM recruitment 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (VYAPAM) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for group 2 posts such as that of assistant grade 1, assistant grade 3, assistant librarian etc. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website — peb.mp.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is April 7.
Vacancy details
Total posts: 157
Designation
Assistant Grade 1
Assistant Grade 3
Assistant Librarian
Surveyor
Anveshak
Stenographer/Typist
Group 2 Subgroup 4 AG 1 and 3 post
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: The applicant must be holding a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university in India. For an in-depth information about eligibility criteria, refer to the official notification on the website.
Age Limit: The age of the applicants should not exceed 40 years and should be minimum 18 years (MP domicile). The age of non-MP domicile candidates should not exceed 25 years.
Selection procedure
The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination and personal interview.
Important dates
Last date for submission of online registration: April 7
Last date for correction of online applications: April 12
Exam date: April 28 and 29
