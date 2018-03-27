VYAPAM recruitment: Apply for various group 2 posts at peb.mp.gov.in, details

VYAPAM recruitment 2018: The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination and personal interview. The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination and personal interview.

VYAPAM recruitment 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (VYAPAM) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for group 2 posts such as that of assistant grade 1, assistant grade 3, assistant librarian etc. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website — peb.mp.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is April 7.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 157

Designation

Assistant Grade 1

Assistant Grade 3

Assistant Librarian

Surveyor

Anveshak

Stenographer/Typist

Group 2 Subgroup 4 AG 1 and 3 post

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The applicant must be holding a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university in India. For an in-depth information about eligibility criteria, refer to the official notification on the website.

Age Limit: The age of the applicants should not exceed 40 years and should be minimum 18 years (MP domicile). The age of non-MP domicile candidates should not exceed 25 years.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination and personal interview.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online registration: April 7

Last date for correction of online applications: April 12

Exam date: April 28 and 29

