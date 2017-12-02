Vyapam patwari recruitment admit cards 2017 released at vyapam.nic.in

Vyapam patwari recruitment admit cards 2017: The reporting time is at 7.30 am for the first session of the exam which will begin at 9 am. Vyapam patwari recruitment admit cards 2017: The reporting time is at 7.30 am for the first session of the exam which will begin at 9 am.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit cards for 2017 patwari recruitment examination. Candidates who have applied for this paper can download their admit cards from the official website (vyapam.nic.in).

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to December 31 this year. The reporting time is at 7.30 am for the first session of the exam which will begin at 9 am. The afternoon session will begin at 3 pm and the reporting time for the same is at 1.30 pm.

The paper will be held at various exam centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi for a total of 9,235 vacancies.

Steps to download Vyapam patwari recruitment admit cards 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Board as mentioned above (vyapam.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the Patwari exam admit cards.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and search for your hall ticket.

Step 4: Download your call letter and take a print out for further reference.

