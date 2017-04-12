MP Vyapam group 5 exam 2017: Admit card for Pharmacist, Lab Technician released

MP Vyapam group 5 exam 2017: The exam will be conducted online and candidates have been asked to bring their photo identity proof to the centre to be allowed inside. MP Vyapam group 5 exam 2017: The exam will be conducted online and candidates have been asked to bring their photo identity proof to the centre to be allowed inside.

MP Vyapam group 5 exam 2017: The Professional Examination Board of Madhya Pradesh has released the admit cards for the MP Vyapam group 5 Pharmacist, Lab Technician and other equivalents post recruitment test 2017 . Candidates who have applied for the same can download the admit card from the official website.

The exam will be conducted online and candidates have been asked to bring their photo identity proof to the centre to be allowed inside. It also mentioned that candidates should not bring a print out of their e-Adhar cards as this will not be accepted.

The application process for this examination ended on March 13, 2017. The exams will be held from Saturday, April 15 to Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Steps to download MP Vyapam Pharmacist, Lab Technician group 5 admit card:

– Go to the official website of MP PEB (vyapam.nic.in).

– Click on the link under the “Test Admit Card” column that says “Group-05 Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post Recruitment Test -2017”.

– Fill in your online application number and your date of birth in the fields provided.

– Click on “submit”.

– Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

