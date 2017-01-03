UPSSSC recruitment 2017: Apply for 489 junior engineers posts

UPSSSC Recruitment 2017: Aspirants can download the application form from the official website. UPSSSC Recruitment 2017: Aspirants can download the application form from the official website.

UPSSSC recruitment 2017: The UPSSSC has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineer (civil and electrical). Candidates who are interested can apply by visiting the official website (upsssc.gov.in). After going through all the details and making sure that they are eligible for the same.

The aspirants must have passed B Tech from any recognised institution to be eligible for the examination. They also must be between 18-40 years in age.

Post: Junior Engineer

Last date to apply: January 17, 2017

Last date of payment of application fee : January 19, 2017

Total vacancies: 489

Application fees:

General and OBC Candidates: Rs 225

SC/ ST Candidates: Rs 105

PH Candidates : 25

Selection process:

– The candidates must first clear the written exam.

– Those who cleared would move on to a personal interview.

– The documents of the candidates will be verified in the end.

Paper pattern:

The paper will be in two parts. The first part will focus on intelligence, general knowledge, language skills and computer knowledge. The second part will be on the subject of Engineering.

The questions will in multiple choice format.

An interview will be conducted for those who cleared the paper.

How to apply:

Interested candidates should visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC.gov.in)

They must then carefully fill in the application form, which has been divided into two parts, and click submit.

The application fees must be payed before the last date.

Those applying online need not send the filled application or any other document to the UPSSSC office. They should, however, print out and keep a copy of the application form for further reference.

