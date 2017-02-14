UPSC recruitment 2017: Apply for 83 RD, MO, Skipper, Specialist Professor posts

UPSC recruitment 2017: Apply for 83 posts. UPSC recruitment 2017: Apply for 83 posts.

The Union Public Service Commissions (UPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Regional Directors, skippers, specialist Grade III Assistant Professors and Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply from the official website.

Posts available:

Regional Director- 2

Skipper- 20

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Haematology)- 11

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pathology)- 8

Medical Officers- 42

Read | UPSC Civil Services 2017 official notification to be out on February 22

Important dates:

Last date to submit application form- March 2, 2017

Last date to print out application form- March 3, 2017

Pay scale:

Regional Director- Rs 15,600- 39,100

Skipper- Rs 9,300- 34,800

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Haematology)- Rs 15,600- 39,100

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pathology)- Rs 15,600- 39,100

Medical Officers- Rs 56,100- 1,67800 (revised), Rs 15,600- 39,100

Age limit:

Regional Director- 50 years

Skipper- 30 years

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Haematology)- 40 years

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pathology)- 40 years

Medical Officers- 30 years

The age limit can be relaxed up to three years for OBC category candidates and five years for SC/ST candidates.

Steps to apply:

– Go to the official UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in).

– Click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”.

– If you are not already registered, click on “New Registration” and fill in the form.

– Once you are registered, click on the links and go through the instructions carefully.

– Scroll down and click on “Apply Now” beside the post that you prefer.

– Fill in your registration ID and password in the fields provided.

– Enter the text and digits you see in the image and click on “Submit”.

– Download a copy of the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on UPSC, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd