UPSC to hold Civil Services main exam 2017 from October 28, schedule released

UPSC will conduct civil services main examination between October 28 and November 2, 2017. The exam will be held in morning (9 am to 12 pm) and evening sessions (12 pm to 5 pm). In a notification, the Commission has announced the date sheet. The result of the preliminary exam was published on July 27. The examination was held on June 18, 2017. Unlike previous years, this time UPSC asked questions on Goods and Services Tax (GST), Benami transactions and schemes run by the central government.

All the candidates who passed the prelims have to fill up the DAF (CSM) online and submit it to sit in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017. The candidates can find the DAF (CSM) on August 17 on the official website of the commission till 6 pm.

The e-admit card will be uploaded on the website for the eligible candidates around two weeks before the commencement of the examination. The cut-off marks and answer keys of the screening test held in the preliminary exam 2017 will be displayed after the declaration of final result of Civil Services Examination, 2017.

The examinations for the essay paper will be held on October 28 followed by the general studies paper I and paper II examinations on October 30. While on October 31, the commission will hold general studies paper III and paper IV examination.

On November 1, examinations for Indian languages will be conducted in the morning session. The paper A is for the following languages: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script), Tamil, Telugu or Urdu.

In Paper B, English exams will be conducted in the afternoon session.

The optional paper I, paper VI, to be conducted on November 3, in the morning session for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Anthropology, Botany, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Commerce & Accountancy, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Geography, Geology, History, Law, Management, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Medical Science, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science & International Relations, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Statistics, Zoology and Literature.

The optional paper II, which is paper VII will be held in the afternoon session.

