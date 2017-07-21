UPSC, SSC, RRB, government job exam scores to be posted online at ncs.gov.in

The agencies have been asked to link their websites to the National Career Service (NCS) portal (ncs.gov.in) so as to disclose the final scores and ranks of all candidates during the recruitment process. The agencies have been asked to link their websites to the National Career Service (NCS) portal (ncs.gov.in) so as to disclose the final scores and ranks of all candidates during the recruitment process.

The government has asked recruitment agencies including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to share the scores of candidates appearing for competitive exams online.

“Now, it has been decided that all the recruitment agencies viz. UPSC, Staff Selection Commission, RRB etc. will use National Career Service or NCS portal of Ministry of Labour and Employment for disclosures of scores and rankings of the candidates,” the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said in an order.

The order states that this move is for the benefit of employers who will be able to ascertain the good and employable candidates. The agencies have been asked to link their websites to the National Career Service (NCS) portal (ncs.gov.in) so as to disclose the final scores and ranks of all candidates during the recruitment process.

Earlier, Niti Ayog had proposed that the candidates’ scores be made available on a common portal to make it easier for the unemployed to access job opportunities. The move was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March last year, who ordered that the scores be made available for prospective employers to choose quality talent.

