UPSC recruitment: Hiring on for officer, translator and other posts, apply before March 29

UPSC recruitment 2018: A recruitment notification has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for various positions such as that of lecturer, prosecutor, translator and various others. Those selected will be appointed on probation as per rule. The registration for the same is going on and March 29 will be the last date to apply for it. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website – upsconline.nic.in. The selection will be made on the basis of an interview.

The candidates are required to bring the printout of the online application and relevant original documents/ certificates along with self attested copies and other items specified in the summon letter at the time of the interview.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 16

Designation

Translator (Burmese): 1

Translator (Dari/Persian): 1

Legal Officer (Grade-II): 5

Public Prosecutor: 4

Stores Officer: 4

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing): 1

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Translator (Burmese): Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in the foreign language concerned (Burmese) with English as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level from a recognised university

Or

Bachelor’s degree with English as a compulsory or elective subject from a recognised university and diploma in foreign language concerned (Burmese) with interpretership or translation standard from a university or institute recognised by government of India.

Translator (Dari/Persian): Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in the foreign language concerned (Dari/Persian) with English as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level from a recognised university

Or

Bachelor’s degree with English as a compulsory or elective subject from a recognised university and diploma in foreign language concerned (Dari/Persian) with interpretership or translation standard from a university or institute recognised by government of India.

Legal Officer: Aspirants should be be holding a master’s degree in law with specialisation in the field of international law and/or international relations or international organisations from a recognised university.

Public Prosecutor: Aspirants should be be holding a degree in law of a recognised university. They should also possess basic knowledge of word processing on computer and internet.

Stores Officer: Aspirants should be be holding a degree in engineering from a recognised university or institute

Or

Degree in science with two years experience in materials management (procurement, maintenance of scientific and technical stores and equipments and inventory control).

Senior Lecturer: Aspirants should be be holding a degree in textile processing or textile chemistry or bachelor of engineering or bachelor of technology in textile processing or textile chemistry from a recognised university or institute or post diploma in textile chemistry or textile processing from a recognised university or institute.

Age limit:

Translator (Burmese): The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years.

Translator (Dari/Persian): The age of the candidates should be maximum 40 years.

Legal Officer: The age of the candidates should be maximum 40 years.

Public Prosecutor: The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years.

Stores Officer: The age of the candidates should be maximum 30 years.

Senior Lecturer: The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Important dates

Last date for printing completely submitted online application: March 30

